What are Connecticut's minor political parties and will they be on the 2022 ballot?

Candidates endorsed by minor political parties in Connecticut find their way onto the ballots for Election Day each year.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut and the rest of the United States mainly run on a two-party democracy, with the Democrat and the Republican parties being the two major political parties.

However, there are minor political parties that find their way onto the ballots on Election Day. A few of those parties have candidates slated to show up on the ballot in Connecticut this November.

These are the minor parties that have statewide enrollment privileges in Connecticut, which means voters from any town can enroll in the party:

Libertarian - Current legislative goals for Connecticut's Libertarian party include giving more local control of schools, protecting personal rights and privacy, creating a sustainable long-term state budget, and creating more transparency in health care costs.

Independent - Connecticut's Independent Party puts "people over politics," prioritizes "civility, integrity, transparency," and its members "think independently."

Working Families - Recognized in many parts of the nation, including Connecticut. CTWF is an "independent progressive political organization fighting to reduce inequality and striving to achieve a multi-ethnic, multi-racial, multi-faith, egalitarian society."

Green - Connecticut's Green party is "committed to grassroots democracy, social justice, non-violence and ecological wisdom."

There are several other political parties established in Connecticut, and many have candidates on the ballot this election cycle.

New Movement Party – Joseph Thompson, running for State Representative for the 126th District, is representing the NMP.

Griebel Frank for CT - The party's issues focus on expanding access to voting with mail-in voting, open primary elections, and exploring ranked-choice voting. Part of the Forward Party alliance.

This is the third political party incumbent Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz will be listed under, in addition to Democrat and Working Families.

Jaime Foster, running for a house seat, is also on the ballot for Griebel Frank for CT.

A Connecticut Party - Based in West Hartford, the party says it takes moderate stands while holding respect for different views and promoting unity, "a Rational Alternative."

There are no ACP candidates on the ballot for the 2022 election. The party mainly represents West Hartford's municipal seats, including the Town Council and Board of Education.

