CT GOP congressional candidate ends campaign following arrest night before Primary

Thomas Gilmer, of Madison was arrested Monday night and charged with 1st degree unlawful restraint and 2nd degree strangulation.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn — The Connecticut Republican Party announced Tuesday morning that a Second Congressional District Candidate ended his campaign after being arrested late Monday night.

GOP officials said the accusations against Thomas Gilmer, of Madison were severe, which led him to drop out of the race the day before the state's Primary election.

Wethersfield Police say they were contacted July 22 in regards to a possible domestic assault that occurred in town.

Following an investigation, an arrest warrant affidavit was completed and signed.

Gilmer was arrested at 9:45 p.m. Monday and charged with 1st degree unlawful restraint and 2nd degree strangulation.

According to Wethersfield PD, he posted a $5,000 bond and is expected to appear in New Britain Superior Court Tuesday.