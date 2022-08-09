Vote tabulator overheats at Middletown polling place: Officials

Town officials are monitoring other polling places closely and no other issues have arisen so far.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A machine used in the voting process at a polling place in Middletown has malfunctioned due to overheating, voting officials told FOX61 New on Tuesday.

A vote tabulator at the Spencer School on Westfield Street has been malfunctioning due to the heat, according to the city's Republican Register of Voters David Bauer. The school building is not air-conditioned.

Since turnout is low for these primary elections, fewer than 75 ballots have been affected, officials said.

Voters are now dropping their ballots into a slot in a bin next to the tabulator. When the polls close at 8 p.m. and it's time to count the votes, elections officials will bring in a backup tabulator.

Bringing in the machine earlier in the afternoon would run the risk of that machine overheating, officials said.

Town officials are monitoring other polling places closely and no other issues have arisen so far.

PRIMARY DAY TREND: more fans than voters at most voting locations! @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/T1dobqvC7c — Tony Terzi (@T2Fox61) August 9, 2022

