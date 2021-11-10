x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

More groups speak out against comments made by state representative comparing Lamont to Hitler

Republican state Rep. Anne Dauphinais stands by her comparison, but the Jewish Federation of Eastern Connecticut says it doesn't respect the tragedy of WWII.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The backlash continues to grow as a Connecticut lawmaker stands by her comments that compared Gov. Ned Lamont and his actions during the COVID-19 pandemic to Adolf Hitler. 

Republican state Rep. Anne Dauphinais initially posted a comment on Facebook last Thursday night that called the Democrat “King Lamont aka Hitler.”

In response to criticism for that comment, Dauphinais posted a longer comment on her Facebook page Friday night that mentioned Nazi concentration camps, book burnings, and other actions under Hitler, interspersed with mentions of Lamont’s mandates during the pandemic.

“This Governor, with the help of the one-party rule we have in this state right now, has taken dictatorial powers for himself for what will be almost 2 full years when this latest extension expires,” Dauphinais wrote. “Hitler too was a dictator enabled by the rule of the single Nazi party.” 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines 

RELATED: State Representative standing by comments comparing Lamont to Hitler

On Monday, the called the Jewish Federation of Eastern Connecticut called the comments offensive and inappropriate.

“It’s a health and safety issue. It’s not a political issue," said Carin Savel, Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Eastern Connecticut. “I need to say like many other Jews I’m from a community of Holocaust survivors and any comparison to Hitler or the Nazis that trivializes the extent of their crimes against humanity and it really diminishes the suffering of our survivors.”

House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora said, "These are really outrageous comparisons to be making." He said, "Over 75 million people died in WW2 and I think that needs to be respected."

He also said the comments take away from the message and concerns some lawmakers have about the state vaccine mandate.

"The appropriateness of government mandating vaccines on individuals in exchange for their employment. That's the discussion I think we should be having," said Candelora.

Dauphinais’s district includes Plainfield and Killingly in eastern Connecticut.

RELATED: Holocaust survivors educating younger generations about Nazi genocide through social media

Angelo Bavaro is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at abavaro@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter. 

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 