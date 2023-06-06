Legislation signed strengthening gun violence prevention laws : Lamont

“This bill that I just signed takes smart and strategic steps to strengthen the laws in Connecticut to prevent tragedy from happening,” Lamont said in a statement. “As more and more shootings have occurred over the last decade – including mass shootings – federal and state laws have not kept up with the innovative ways firearm companies are manufacturing guns, especially those that are being designed with the sole intention of killing the largest number of people possible in the shortest amount of time. Our country still needs strong federal laws on firearm safety and gun violence prevention with the breadth to impact every state. The inaction of Congress on critical legislation to keep Americans safe requires each state to act individually. Over the years, Connecticut has shown time and again that we can improve public safety by implementing reasonable gun violence prevention laws while also respecting the rights of Americans to own guns for their own protection and sportsmanship. This bill that I’ve signed continues that fair, commonsense balance. I appreciate the bipartisan group of legislators who thoughtfully considered this bill and voted in favor of sending it to my desk, and I especially thank the leadership of the General Assembly and the co-chairs of the Judiciary Committee, Senator Gary Winfield and Representative Steve Stafstrom, for their thoughtful and tireless work on the bill.”