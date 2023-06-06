Legislation signed strengthening gun violence prevention laws : Lamont

CONNECTICUT, USA — On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation that strengthens Connecticut's gun violence prevention.
A bill, which has received bipartisan support includes provisions to prevent community gun violence, stop mass shootings, avoid firearm-related accidents, add protections for domestic violence victims, and avert suicides.
House Bill 6667 was proposed by Lamont at the start of the year’s legislative session and developed in consultation with bipartisan state lawmakers. Input also came from diverse stakeholders.
The bill’s sections have various effective dates, portions closing loopholes in the assault weapons ban regarding so-called “other” firearms and “pre-ban” firearms became effective immediately upon receiving the governor’s signature today.
“This bill that I just signed takes smart and strategic steps to strengthen the laws in Connecticut to prevent tragedy from happening,” Lamont said in a statement. “As more and more shootings have occurred over the last decade – including mass shootings – federal and state laws have not kept up with the innovative ways firearm companies are manufacturing guns, especially those that are being designed with the sole intention of killing the largest number of people possible in the shortest amount of time. Our country still needs strong federal laws on firearm safety and gun violence prevention with the breadth to impact every state. The inaction of Congress on critical legislation to keep Americans safe requires each state to act individually. Over the years, Connecticut has shown time and again that we can improve public safety by implementing reasonable gun violence prevention laws while also respecting the rights of Americans to own guns for their own protection and sportsmanship. This bill that I’ve signed continues that fair, commonsense balance. I appreciate the bipartisan group of legislators who thoughtfully considered this bill and voted in favor of sending it to my desk, and I especially thank the leadership of the General Assembly and the co-chairs of the Judiciary Committee, Senator Gary Winfield and Representative Steve Stafstrom, for their thoughtful and tireless work on the bill.”
Some of the bill’s major provisions include open carry, high-risk repeat offenders, ghost guns, bulk purchase of guns, gun dealer accountability, safe storage, assault weapons ban, large capacity magazine ban, underage purchase of guns, pistol permit training, domestic violence, and trigger locks.
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
----
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.