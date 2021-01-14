Lawmakers considering whether to extend COVID voting rules

The General Assembly’s Government Administration and Elections Committee voted Wednesday to take up the issue as a “concept."

HARTFORD, Connecticut — Connecticut lawmakers will likely soon decide whether to again give all eligible voters the option of voting by absentee in order to avoid the polls during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

There are a handful of special elections coming up and lawmakers have been asked to consider extending the option, which was allowed during the November election, given the fact the pandemic continues in Connecticut.

The General Assembly’s Government Administration and Elections Committee voted Wednesday to take up the issue as a “concept."