Connecticut congressional delegation reacts to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's speech

This was the first time Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the United States since the start of the War in Ukraine.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — On Wednesday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke in front of the United States Congress in person for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Zelenskyy thanked Americans for helping to fund the war against Russia, saying the money is “not charity” but an “investment” in global security and democracy. The whirlwind visit was his first known trip outside his country since Russia invaded in February. It was aimed at reinvigorating support for Ukraine at a time when there is concern that allies are growing weary of the costly war and its disruption to global food and energy supplies.

Members of Connecticut's congressional delegation gave their thoughts on the speech:

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal:

“President Zelenskyy is a larger than life leader. Tonight’s speech was an electric moment – a call to arms and to conscience that brought standing ovations and tears. President Zelenskyy’s remarks were heroically exhilarating and should galvanize bipartisan support for military and humanitarian aid.

Unfurling Ukraine’s flag brought from the battlefield was a striking symbol of our unshakable bonds. Tonight, my colleagues in Congress and our entire nation saw what so deeply inspired me about President Zelenskyy during our meetings this year: incomparable courage and conviction and an unshakable determination to fight Putin’s savage genocidal onslaught, no matter what it takes.”

Rep. John Larson:

“President Zelenskyy’s bravery and steadfast leadership, as well as the inspiring resolve of the Ukrainian people have been remarkable during Russia’s unjust and heinous war.

We heard firsthand from him that American aid has made a difference in the Ukrainian people’s fight against Putin’s unprovoked aggression. We must do everything we can to help the Ukrainian people, which is why I am proud to again support more assistance for Ukraine in the year-end funding package.

This $45 billion dollar economic and military aid package will support the Ukrainian people and help defend global democracy in the face of Putin’s invasion. I will vote for this bipartisan funding package because it is not only in Ukraine’s but in America’s best interest to fight for freedom and democracy against authoritarianism.

I commend President Biden for his leadership, uniting America and our allies across the globe in support of Ukraine. Today’s announcement that the U.S. will provide Ukraine with a Patriot missile battery, our most advanced air defense system which will help them defend themselves against Russian attacks on critical infrastructure, is another example of that leadership."

Congressman Joe Courtney:

“President Zelenskyy posed not just a political question, but a moral question of whether the West will stay resolute in support of Ukraine’s defense of democracy and international rule of law,” said Rep. Courtney. “The Congress can emphatically answer that question by voting in favor of new assistance in the coming hours.”

Rep. Jahana Hayes:

"President Zelensky reminds us that the stakes are greater than just the fate of Ukraine - democracy worldwide is being tested."

“This battle cannot be ignored, hoping that the ocean or something else will provide protection.”

We are in this together!

Slava Ukraini

🇺🇸 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/Lq60VUWmMH — Jahana Hayes (@RepJahanaHayes) December 22, 2022

