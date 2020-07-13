Presidential Plushies bring out softer side of both candidates

From an office he also has in Avon, Josh Livingston, the owner of New England Toy just released the limited edition, one foot tall Donald Trump and Joe Biden dolls.

AVON, Connecticut — They are known for creating the “Bruins Bear” and the Dr. Anthony Fauci plush doll and now Simsbury based New England Toy is bringing more plush to the presidential race. From an office he also has in Avon, Josh Livingston, the owner of New England Toy just released the limited edition, one foot tall Donald Trump and Joe Biden dolls – what he calls Plushie President 2020.

“It’s a crazy time because of the coronavirus,” Livingston said, “and because the election is coming up we wanted to do something to lighten the mood, and what better way to do that than to make toys of Trump and Biden.”

Each plush comes with a toy mask and, Livingston says, they are keeping track of sales – so far Biden holds a slight edge. Livingston also noted that he has been able to offer people work to help out with the production of the plushies.

“We hired someone who was on furlough from his regular job to do the designs, so we gave someone who was out of work some income,” Livingston said. Above all, Livingston said the plushies will hopefully make people smile. “It’s something different,” he said, Hopefully, people will get a chuckle out of it.”