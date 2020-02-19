‘Kicking the can down the road’: Lamont frustrated as toll bill stalls

Lamont urged legislators to vote on the bill or present their own alternative.

A visibly frustrated Governor Lamont discussed the recent transportation bill regarding tolls on February 19.

Lamont explained that the bill had stalled and urged legislators to vote on the bill or present their own alternative.

Lamont said that he was done pushing the bill and that, "the ball was in their court." He blamed legislators and was disappointed in the legislators lack of decision making. He also said that this type of issue has been longstanding in Connecticut's legislation.

Senate Pro Tem President Martin Looney and Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff released a statement asking for more time to vote on the bill:

“In light of a potential unprecedented two-day, 30-hour-long debate, the Senate Democrats asked for five more days for our Senators to prepare and make necessary family arrangements. We are still confident that Senate Democrats have the votes to pass a comprehensive transportation plan which includes 12 toll gantries on 18-wheeler trucks only. We are prepared to hold a session next week to vote on a bill to make the necessary transportation investments for Connecticut’s economic development, residents, and businesses. We have worked with the House and the Governor’s office consistently over the past 10 months to finalize the transportation issue and have proposed numerous solutions over that time period. We remain committed to investing in Connecticut’s transportation infrastructure.”