Rent cap bill fails to leave House Committee

HARTFORD, Conn. — After weeks of discussions and several hours-long public hearings, the state's Housing Committee has decided to not have a committee vote for House Bill 6588, which would have capped rent increases. Instead, the committee is establishing task forces to look into housing issues in the state.

If the bill had passed all the way through state legislators this session, it would have capped annual rent increases at 4%.

It was not immediately clear why the Housing Committee decided to not take a vote.

Advocates for the bill said it would have helped alleviate the housing crisis Connecticut is facing.

"The decision not to put rent stabilization to a vote means it will not go before the General Assembly this session, and Connecticut renters are not likely to see relief this year from skyrocketing rents," Cap the Rent CT said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

The organization said tenants are seeing rent increases of up to 30% or 40%.

The Housing Committee's agenda for Tuesday's meeting included plans to establish task forces to "study the effects of evictions on landlords and rent stabilization policies."

"We don’t need another task force to study our communities’ suffering and pain—we need relief now," Cap the Rent CT added.

Landlords said they agree there is a housing problem that needs to be addressed.

"We need the state to make it easier to build housing, we need the state to take away the zoning problems," John Souza, president of the CT Coalition of Property Owners, said at a public hearing in February.

However, they disagree on rent caps being the solution.

"Rent caps are never the solution to the affordability problem and economists on both sides of the aisle agreed. We have an apartment supply problem and developers want to be part of the affordability solution," Lauren Tagliatela, chief community officer for Franklin Communities, said in February.

