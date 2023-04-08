Sen. Blumenthal suffers injury at UConn parade

The injury occurred after a parade goer parade goer tripped and fell onto the senator from behind. He will undergo surgery on Sunday.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Sen. Richard Blumenthal suffered an injury while at the UConn parade in Hartford on Saturday afternoon and will undergo routine surgery on Sunday.

Communications Director Kathleen Williams said he fractured his femur after a parade goer tripped and fell onto Sen. Blumenthal from behind.

He is anticipated to make a full and strong recovery.

This is a developing story.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.