Former State Rep. Noreen Kokoruda dies

CONNECTICUT, USA — Former State Rep. Noreen Kokoruda, who served her Madison district for ten years in the Connecticut General Assembly, has passed away.

Her son Shane Kokoruda confirmed the news of her death with a post on Facebook saying,

"The world lost a great one yesterday. My mom was an amazing person who gave every ounce of her being to her family, friends, and the Madison community. Although we are heartbroken by the loss, we are comforted knowing she lived life to the fullest and her legacy will not soon be forgotten. She was a beautiful person who lived a beautiful life.

I’ve gone my whole life being known as “Noreen’s son”, and I can’t think of a greater compliment or gift. Love you Mom."

Kokoruda was active in town politics and then was elected to fill the vacant 101st district seat in 2011. She campaigned as a fiscal conservative, a role she fulfilled throughout her time in the General Assembly. She also advocated for victims of sexual and domestic violence. She was eventually defeated in the election of 2020, a loss she accepted with great grace and humility.

The Connecticut House Republicans expressed their condolences on Facebook,

"Sad news out of Madison about former 101st District state Rep. Noreen Kokoruda, a member of the House Republican family whose dedication to her community and constituents can't be overlooked. We'll be thinking of Noreen's family and friends and hope you'll do the same."

Kokoruda served the town of Madison for a decade as a state legislator and was a current and former member of the Madison Board of Selectmen, was Chairman of Madison Beach and Recreation Commission and was a non-profit executive.

First Selectman Peggy Lyons has ordered all flags in Madison to half-staff until the date of internment, which is yet to be announced.

