Wesleyan University to end legacy admissions following Supreme Court's Affirmative Action ruling

CONNECTICUT, USA — Wesleyan University has announced an end to 'legacy admissions' in a letter to the community on Wednesday. This comes after the Supreme Court ruling on Affirmative Action.

The letter stated that as a 'highly selective institution,' they seek 'exceptional' students from a wide range of backgrounds who will thrive and enrich the community, but an applicant's connection to a graduate at the university does not indicate an applicant's ability to succeed.

The Supreme Court struck down Affirmative Action for college admissions in late June, declaring that race cannot be a factor, forcing institutions to look beyond in order to diversity student bodies.

Since the ruling, activists, and lawmakers have been shifting their focus on legacy admissions, and colleges are facing pressure to end them as well.

Wesleyan is the first university in the state to make such a decision following the ruling. The university said in the wake of the Supreme Court decision, it would be important to formally end the legacy admissions.

"We still value the ongoing relationships that come from multi-generational Wesleyan attendance, but there will be no “bump” in the selection process," said Wesleyan University President Michael S. Roth in the community letter.

The university also noted that the university has never fixated on a 'checked box' indicating a student's racial identification or family affiliations.

From this point going forward, the university said in the letter that they will continue to work to ensure diversity, pursue geographical diversity, strengthen outreach, enhance community college recruiting, increase financial aid support, and more.

"By cultivating free speech, mutual respect, and values of inclusion, we seek to foster a sense of belonging for everyone on campus. By recruiting students, faculty, and staff with diverse life experiences, attributes, and points of view, we continue to build a diverse, energetic learning environment comprised of people who think critically and creatively and who value independence of mind and generosity of spirit," Roth said in the community letter.

The Supreme Court overturned admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina.

