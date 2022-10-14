2022 Election Voter Guide: What to expect at the polls

Election day is on November 8, here is how you can prepare for the polls.

CONNECTICUT, USA — With less than a month until the 2022 midterm elections on November 8, many questions may arise as to what to expect at the polls, especially for first-time voters.

Voters with disabilities can click here for more information.

The first step after ensuring you are registered to vote is figuring out where your designated polling place is.

In order to figure out where your exact poll site is, you can visit the Voter Registration Lookup to see. You will be prompted to enter your town, last name, first name and date of birth. Once you enter this information, it will tell you your party affiliation and polling location address.

When do polls open?

For elections or primaries in Connecticut, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., if an elector is standing in line at the polls at 8 p.m., they will be allowed to cast a vote. Voting on referendum varies by town, check in with your town clerk for hours.

When you arrive at your designated polling site, you may have to form a line to enter and cast your vote.

Once it's your turn, you will face a poll employee who will ask for your information such as a form of ID, and verify your voting eligibility. You will receive a voting ballot ( a pencil) and be prompted to a voting booth where you can cast your ballot in privacy.

What is acceptable identification?

Photo Identification is not required, if a poll worker requests that you present ID, but you do not have any, you can still cast your vote by signing an affidavit.

First-time voters must present a proper form of identification.

For many voters, identification must fit certain requirements to be considered a valid form of ID at the polls.

A name and address, or a name and signature of a name and photograph would be considered valid forms of Identification. This includes a credit card with your name and signature or any document with your name and address.

This may also include a utility bill or even a checkbook. Note that if your ID includes a photo it does not need to include your address.

Ballot information

If you're a first-time voter, you may not know what to expect the ballot to look like, Connecticut offers town by town sample ballots where you can have a look beforehand. After picking the year and date, you can select your Connecticut town to view the ballot.

Once you fill out the ballot you can put it in an electronic ballot box as directed, then you may leave.

Don't forget to collect your "I Voted" sticker!

---

