'It's time to die' | Fourth-grader who survived Uvalde school shooting gives heartbreaking account of what gunman told students

The Robb Elementary student said he and several of his friends survived after hiding under a table with a tablecloth covering them.

UVALDE, Texas — A fourth grader who survived the mass shooting at Robb Elementary has shared gut-wrenching details about what he witnessed inside that classroom.

"He shot the next person’s door. We have a door in the middle. He opened it. He came in and he crouched a little bit and he said, he said, 'It's time to die,'" the boy recalled.

Authorities say the suspect barricaded himself inside a classroom and opened fire on the people inside, killing 19 children and two teachers before he was killed by law enforcement.

"When I heard the shooting through the door, I told my friend to hide under something so he won't find us," he said. “I was hiding hard. And I was telling my friend to not talk because he is going to hear us.”

The boy and four others hid under a table that had a tablecloth over it, which may have shielded them from the shooter's view and saved their lives. The boy shared heartbreaking details about what happened in that room.

“When the cops came, the cop said: 'Yell if you need help!' And one of the persons in my class said 'help.' The guy overheard and he came in and shot her," the boy said. "The cop barged into that classroom. The guy shot at the cop. And the cops started shooting.”

He said that once the shooting stopped, he came out from under the table.

“I just opened the curtain. And I just put my hand out,” he said. "I got out with my friend. I knew it was police. I saw the armor and the shield.”

He said his teachers, Irma Garcia and Eva Mireles, saved their lives.

“They were nice teachers," he said. "They went in front of my classmates to help. To save them.”

The boy said that it made him feel better hugging his family and telling them about his feelings. He spoke with a counselor and said a highlight was seeing his friend who also survived.

“I would like to say to every kid and parent to be safe,” he said.

Authorities have identified the gunman as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, a high school dropout from Uvalde with reportedly no criminal history. However, authorities say they are investigating if he has a juvenile record. He reportedly had no mental health history.

Two law enforcement officials told CBS News that before the shooting, the gunman got into a fight with his grandmother over who would pay the phone bill. Officials stress that information is preliminary, and are not sure if that was the trigger for the deadly shooting.

In an update Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott said that Ramos posted on Facebook three posts in the half hour that led up to the shooting at the school.

1. "I'm going to shoot my grandmother."

2. "I shot my grandmother."

3. "I'm going to shoot an elementary school."