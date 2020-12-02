Valentine's Day event At Labyrinth Brewing Company

The company brewing up new releases, like one expected to be out on Feb 15 the first aged bourbon and port barrel aged imperial stout, out for a limited time.

MANCHESTER, Connecticut — On Tuesday night, Galentines Day! Labyrinth Brewing Company hosted a Sip & Script event where brewery goers got a lesson in calligraphy with a side of hops. The event went on from 6-7:30 p.m. Instructor, Tara Stevenson taught the class how to write on a card just in time for Valentines Day.

Labyrinth Brewing Company is nearly 5,300 square feet.

Focused on making a beer for everybody, owner Adam Delaura says “what started out as being open a few nights a week ended up being seven nights a week our cans are in tons of package stores in the greater Manchester area were on tap at a bunch of bars and restaurants in addition to what we have here in our tasting room”

Open seven nights a week, a variety of Ales, IPAs, Porters, Fruit Beer, and even sour beers are all on tap.

So while the focus is on beer they also want to include unique experiences like tonight's sip & script event.