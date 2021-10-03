No scramble, playoffs set: Yanks-Red Sox, Giants win West

Yankees travel to Fenway for Wild Card game Tuesday night; J.D. Martinez sprains his ankle.

The pairings for the baseball playoffs are all set. The field came together Sunday without the need for any tiebreakers. The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees both won on the final day of the regular season, and they'll meet Tuesday night at Fenway Park in the AL wild-card game.

The Red Sox, at one point down 5-1 against the Washington Nationals, came back to tie it and then took the lead with a mammoth 2-run homer from third baseman Raphael Devers, winning 7-5.

Rafael Devers confirmed "the man". pic.twitter.com/a7DBwVlPwj — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 3, 2021

Devers’ second homer of the game — and 38th of the season — came on a drive to straightaway center field off Kyle Finnegan on a 2-1 pitch with one out after Kyle Schwarber reached on an error Sunday. It capped a four-hit, four-RBIs afternoon for Devers.

But Sox slugger J.D. Martinez left the regular-season finale against the Washington Nationals in the sixth inning with a sprained left ankle. Martinez is usually a designated hitter but was playing right field in the National League park. Boston replaced him with a pinch-hitter in the top of the sixth. Martinez began Sunday with a .286 average, an AL-leading 42 doubles, 28 homers, and 99 RBIs.

For the Yankees, Aaron Judge drove home the winning run with a one-out single in the ninth inning to clinch a playoff berth on the last day of the regular season by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0.

Yankees shortstop Gio Urshela made a Jeter-esque catch, charging recklessly into the visiting dugout, and New York finished the year 92-70, punching a fifth consecutive postseason ticket after nearly falling into a labyrinth of tiebreaker scenarios.

All Rise to the Occasion. pic.twitter.com/EOtbLMglep — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 3, 2021

The San Francisco Giants won the NL West, dropping the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers into a wild-card game Wednesday night at home against St. Louis. The best-of-five Division Series starts Thursday with the Chicago White Sox playing Houston and the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the AL wild-card winner. On Friday, the Atlanta Braves play Milwaukee and the Giants host the NL wild-card winner.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.