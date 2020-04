The six-time Super Bowl champion spoke about a wide range of topics in a lengthy interview with radio talk-show host Howard Stern on Sirius XM.

Tom Brady says it was “just time” to move on from the New England Patriots and begin another chapter in his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That includes his marriage, Patriots coach Bill Belichick and the decision to leave New England after a historic 20-year run.