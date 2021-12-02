UConn men's soccer coach Ray Reid retires

Reid coached the Huskies for 25 years.

STORRS, Connecticut — Ray Reid, who has helmed UConn men's soccer program for 25 years announced his retirement Thursday. He said he wanted to spend more time with his elderly parents.

Reid was head coach at Southern Connecticut State University from 1989-96 before moving to UConn.

With a head coaching record of 457-149-78, Reid holds the second-highest total in history among coaches at four-year institutions who have coached a minimum of five years in Division I.

"My time at UConn has been a fantastic experience both professionally and personally," Reid said. "Unfortunately, my mother and father continue to experience health challenges and I want to be there for them as much as possible. I've been blessed to work with great assistant coaches and fantastic players. I have also been afforded the opportunity to learn from and interact with some of the top coaches in the country on a daily basis here in Storrs. UConn Nation has always been good to me and our student-athletes and I want to thank everyone, including administrators, support staff and facilities staff, who have worked tirelessly to benefit UConn men's soccer."

Reid's teams won have won four NCAA National Championships, including the 2000 NCAA Division I National Championship while at UConn, and the 1990, 1992, and 1995 NCAA Division II National Titles during his tenure at SCSU.

His teams have captured 25 NCAA Tournament berths and Reid retires with a 36-15-10 NCAA Tournament record, including a 24-12-7 mark as the head coach at UConn.

"On behalf of UConn Nation, I would like to express my gratitude to Coach Reid for his 25-years as the leader of our men's soccer program," director of athletics David Benedict said. "Ray Reid is synonymous with UConn men's soccer and the program's tremendous achievements over the last 25 years can be directly attributed to Coach Reid's dedication, expertise and passion. Coach Reid is a national champion, and part of the group of UConn coaches who established a culture of excellence here in Storrs. He has made a positive impact on the lives of hundreds of student-athletes and I wish he and his family all my best."

A national search to identify Reid's successor will begin immediately.

