Local filmmaker debuts documentary on legendary Connecticut baseball player

A documentary is highlighting the life and career of a legendary baseball player from New Britain.
"Far From Home: The Steve Dalkowski Story" debuts Saturday at 7 p.m. on CPTV.
It features interviews with family, friends and coaches from Connecticut as well as Baseball Hall of Famers.
The documentary has been a passion project for former sports writer Tom Chiappetta.
He’s been working on the piece for 30 years.
“Very proud to be able to present a story about a guy who's been at the top of people's minds for a long, long time, and unfortunately passing away at the end of April at 80-years-old.
His legend will always live even if he's not with us,” said Chiappetta.
Dalkowski's family said he had several pre-existing conditions that were complicated when he became infected with the new coronavirus. Dalkowski had been in assisted living for 26 years because of alcoholic dementia.