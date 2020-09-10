x
Local filmmaker debuts documentary on legendary Connecticut baseball player

Credit: Good Sports Solutions LLC
A documentary is highlighting the life and career of a legendary baseball player from New Britain.

"Far From Home: The Steve Dalkowski Story" debuts Saturday at 7 p.m. on CPTV. 

It features interviews with family, friends and coaches from Connecticut as well as Baseball Hall of Famers.

Credit: AP
FILE - This is a 1959 file photo showing Baltimore Orioles minor league pitcher Steve Dalkowski posed in Miami, Fla. Dalkowski, a hard-throwing, wild left-hander who inspired the creation of the character Nuke LaLoosh in the movie "Bull Durham" but never pitched in a big league game, died April 19, 2020, at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain. He was 80. His sister, Patricia Cain, said Friday, April 24, 2020, he had several pre-existing conditions that were complicated when he became infected with the novel coronavirus. (AP Photo/File)

The documentary has been a passion project for former sports writer Tom Chiappetta.

He’s been working on the piece for 30 years.

“Very proud to be able to present a story about a guy who's been at the top of people's minds for a long, long time, and unfortunately passing away at the end of April at 80-years-old. 

His legend will always live even if he's not with us,” said Chiappetta.

Dalkowski's family said he had several pre-existing conditions that were complicated when he became infected with the new coronavirus. Dalkowski had been in assisted living for 26 years because of alcoholic dementia.

For more information, click here.