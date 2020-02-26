Five-time PGA tour winner Bryson DeChambeau commits to Travelers Championship

DeChambeau is ranked in the top 15 in the world and just recently finished second overall at the World Golf Championships in Mexico.

HARTFORD, Conn — Five-time winner of the PGA Tour, Bryson DeChambeau has become a regular in Connecticut's annual Travelers Championship. 2020 will be no different.

The championship announced Wednesday that DeChambeau will be returning to the event this year.

In 2019, he tied for eighth.

“Bryson plays well here and enjoys competing in Connecticut,” Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube said. “Bryson is quite a player, taking an analytical approach to every facet of his game. He’s quickly become someone our fans really enjoy watching.”

Some of the sport's best will head back to the tee at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell on June 22 to 28.

Travelers officials say they are looking forward to seeing DeChambeau compete this summer.

“Bryson’s commitment adds another highly ranked player to our field, which is what our fans want to come and see and that helps the tournament achieve its primary goal of raising money for local charities,” Travelers Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, Andy Bessette said.