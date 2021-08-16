Hartford Athletic will require fans, stadium personnel to wear masks inside

The club said the decision is in accordance with Hartford's mask mandate.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Following Hartford's mask mandate, the Hartford Athletic will implement its own for fans and personnel.

The soccer club posted on its social media that masks must be worn inside the indoor area of Dillion Stadium, regardless if they have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

The indoor areas will include Brignole Vineyards Cantina and bathrooms. Fully vaccinated people are not required to wear masks outside.

"The Hartford Atheltic will continue to work closely with health experts and state and local government officials to maintain a safe and enjoyable gameday experience for fans, staff, and players," tweeted Hartford Athletic.

This is the second Hartford-based sports organization to implement a mask mandate for its fans.

The Hartford Yard Goats announced last week that fans will be required to wear masks inside the stadium.

The state administered 44,577 tests since Friday and 1,581 came back positive, which yielded a positivity rate of 3.55%.

Currently, 285 patients are being treated for the virus, which is an increase of 26 hospitalizations.

Several counties in Connecticut have been listed by the CDC as areas of "high" community transmission for COVID-19.

The CDC classifies a 'high risk' area as 100 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.

CDC guidelines recommend anyone in an area that is listed as substantial or higher should wear a mask while inside like a store or other building, regardless if one has been vaccinated for COVID-19.

