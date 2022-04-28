NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night, local players wait for their phones to ring

Plenty of pro football hopefuls with ties to Connecticut eager to hear their names called during the NFL Draft, beginning Thursday night.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — There are plenty of pro football hopefuls with ties to Connecticut who are eager to hear their names called during the NFL Draft, which begins on Thursday night.

New Haven native and former UConn star Travis Jones tops the list of local players with a chance to get the call of a lifetime; to be drafted on an NFL team.

Jones' stock was already high following his dominant play on the defensive line during the season, but his performance at both the Senior Bowl and Combine put the Husky on many draft boards.

Jones, who played his high school ball at Wilbur Cross in New Haven before becoming a star in Storrs, is a massive presence up front. At 6'4", he creates problems in both the run and passing game. NFL experts have him potentially going as high as the second round.

One of the best FCS players in the country over the last couple of years includes Julius Chestnut. He played his college ball in Connecticut at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield and could get the call this weekend.

Word on the running back is that he has the size and athleticism but lacks overall experience against the best of the best. Scouts also say his inexperience at catching the ball out of the backfield could drop his stock. Chestnut ran for nearly 3,500 yards and 30 touchdowns during his career as a Pioneer.

And don't sleep on Tyshaun James. The Middletown native and Central Connecticut star is a big wide receiver that has great hands and can run! According to scouts, James has a tremendous upside as he's only played receiver for three years.

The former quarterback told FOX61 Sports that he will be around close family and friends during the draft as he awaits to hear his name, which could come late in the draft or during free agency.

LOCKED ON: Teams most likely to make a trade during Round of 1 of the NFL Draft

James tallied 18 touchdowns and caught for more than 1,700 yards through the air. At 6'3", he could be tough to defend at the next level.

The first round kicks off Thursday night at 8 p.m. The second and third rounds are on Friday and the draft finishes up on Saturday with rounds 4-7.

Sean Pragano is a sports reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached a spragano@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.