The announcement came Saturday during the 2022 NCAA Men's Final Four.

NEW ORLEANS — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has released the class of 2022 honorees with one having special ties to the city of New Orleans.

The New Orleans Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations & Team Development, Swin Cash, was listed among the honorees to be enshrined in the Springfield museum.

The announcement came Saturday during the 2022 NCAA Men's Final Four.

Being recognized in 2016 as one of the 20 best WNBA players of all time, Cash holds a long list of accomplishments in both collegiate and professional days such as:

Four-time WNBA All-Star (2003, 2005, 2009, 2011)

Two-time Olympic gold medalist (2004, 2012)

Won three WNBA championships during her 15-year career with the Detroit Shock (2003, 2006) and Seattle Storm (2010)

Two NCAA National Championships at the University of Connecticut (2000, 2002)

A Gold Medal at the 2010 FIBA World Championships

Twice named WNBA All-Star Game MVP (2009, 2011)

Twice received All-WNBA Second Team (2003-2004) honors

During her collegiate career, she was named the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player and received Kodak First Team All-America honors in 2002 after UConn won their third national title in program history after finishing the season a perfect 39-0

Inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021

Official… Way Up I Feel Blessed🙏🏾 https://t.co/AYNEmjdalv — Swin Cash (@SwinCash) April 2, 2022

“Year after year, we are constantly reminded of the extraordinary and transcendent efforts of the remarkable men and women who have impacted the game of basketball from a global perspective,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. “The Class of 2022 is ripe with individuals who have had a significant historical impact on the game we love. We congratulate and thank them for everything they’ve done to better the sport and look forward to honoring them during Enshrinement this fall.”

Cash will also share the honor with Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Bob Huggins, George Karl, Hugh Evans, Lindsay Whalen, Marianne Stanley, Lou Hudson, Larry Costello, Del Harris, Theresa Shank-Grentz, and Radivoje Korac.

“Swin is beyond deserving of this honor, and we are so happy for her and her family,” said Pelicans Governor Gayle Benson. “A champion at every level, we are so proud of what Swin has accomplished and continues to contribute to the game of basketball and our Pelicans family.”