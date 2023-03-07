Is Blake Wheeler the steal of NHL free agency?

The former Winnipeg Jets captain signed in New York for $800,000.

NEW YORK — Blake Wheeler is heading to Broadway.

Wheeler signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with the New York Rangers on Saturday, and the deal includes a possible $300,000 in bonuses.

The 36-year-old forward became an unrestricted free agent after the final season of his five-year, $41.25 million contract got bought out by the Winnipeg Jets.

Having your contract bought out is never easy, especially by a team you once captained.

For the Rangers, it was an easy decision to reach out and add Wheeler to the mix.

"Lots to like with Blake Wheeler," Rangers general manager Chris Drury said, per NHL.com. "Certainly his experience, his leadership, size. He does a lot of everything out there for a big, veteran winger. We think he can move up and down our lineup. We're excited he wants to be here, believes in what we're doing and we're happy he's on board."

Jon Chik of Locked on Rangers says Wheeler could be THE steal of free agency, even though he will turn 37 before the season begins.

He's got some miles on him, and isn't the speediest guy in the league, but he brings a wealth of experience and motivation to win to the table.

Wheeler likely could have pushed for more money on free agency, but like many a player before him, the pull of New York City was real and he has a legit shot at winning a Stanley Cup with the Rangers.

Wheeler was originally selected by the Phoenix Coyotes in the first round (No. 5) of the 2004 NHL Draft, and has recorded 922 points (312 goals, 610 assists) in 1,118 regular-season games for the Jets, Atlanta Thrashers and Boston Bruins.

Additionally, he's been good for 45 points (10 goals, 35 assists) in 65 playoff games.