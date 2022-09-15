UConn agrees to pay Kevin Ollie $3.9 million for reputational damages and attorney fees

The settlement includes a payment of $3.9 million to Ollie for claimed reputational damages and attorney’s fees.

STORRS, Connecticut — The University of Connecticut and former Men's Basketball coach Kevin Ollie announced Thursday that they reached a settlement in the amount of $3.9 million to Ollie for "claimed reputational damages and attorney’s fees."

“I am grateful that we were able to reach agreement,” Ollie said in a statement. “My time at UConn as a student-athlete and coach is something I will always cherish. I am pleased that this matter is now fully and finally resolved.”

The release went on to say, "The parties will not comment on this matter any further."

An arbitrator in the dispute between the two parties in February ruled that UConn improperly fired former men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie and must pay him more than $11 million, Ollie's lawyer said.

The $3.9 million is in addition to the February settlement of $11 million.

At the time, attorney Jacques Parenteau called the decision from arbiter Mark Irvings a “total vindication” for Ollie, who was fired in March 2018 after the school reported numerous NCAA violations in his program.

In 2019, UConn was placed on probation for two years and Ollie was sanctioned individually for those violations, which occurred between 2013 and 2018.

Ollie, who faced three years of restrictions from the NCAA on becoming a college basketball coach again, is currently coaching for Overtime Elite, a league that prepares top prospects who are not attending college for the pros.

