Auriemma feeling unwell, to miss Butler game

Associate head coach Chris Dailey will take over head coaching duties in Auriemma’s absence.

INDIANAPOLIS — UConn Head Coach Geno Auriemma will not be coaching on Tuesday against Butler after "feeling unwell."

The team announced this under an hour before tipoff at 7 p.m.

Chris Dailey will take over head coaching duties in Auriemma’s absence. Dailey has led the Huskies to a 15-0 record in Auriemma's absences.

This is not the first time Auriemma has missed time. In December, he missed two games due to an illness.

His return for their game against Creighton on Saturday is unknown.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.