x
Women's Basketball

Auriemma feeling unwell, to miss Butler game

Associate head coach Chris Dailey will take over head coaching duties in Auriemma’s absence.
Credit: AP
UConn head coach Geno Auriemma gives directions against Creighton in the third quarter during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

INDIANAPOLIS — UConn Head Coach Geno Auriemma will not be coaching on Tuesday against Butler after "feeling unwell." 

The team announced this under an hour before tipoff at  7 p.m.

Chris Dailey will take over head coaching duties in Auriemma’s absence. Dailey has led the Huskies to a 15-0 record in Auriemma's absences.

This is not the first time Auriemma has missed time. In December, he missed two games due to an illness.

His return for their game against Creighton on Saturday is unknown. 

