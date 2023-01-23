Jana El Alfy joins UConn women's basketball early

El Alfy is from Cairo, Egypt. She said she did not expect to participate this season however, can practice and travel with the team.

STORRS, Conn. — UConn women’s basketball recruit Jana El Alfy has enrolled at the university for the spring 2023 semester, joining the team immediately, head coach Geno Auriemma announced Monday.

El Alfy, a center standing at 6 foot 4 inches tall, is from Cairo, Egypt. She is not expected to participate during the 2022-23 season, however, can practice and travel with the team.

She arrived in Connecticut on Sunday and began her spring 2023 classes on Monday.

El Alfy will wear No. 24 while playing for UConn.

For UConn, El Alfy is their first player from Egypt.

She has represented Egypt in FIBA competitions three times, including the 2021 FIBA U16 African Championship, the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup and the 2022 FIBA U18 African Women's Championship.

At the 2022 U18 African Championship, El Alfy led the tournament with 24.0 points and 11.5 rebounds per game, leading Egypt to silver.

El Alfy has participated in the NBA Academy Women's Program since 2019 – fellow alums include current UConn players Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Mühl.

El Alfy also competed for Al Ahly Sporting Club.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.