UConn women to tour Europe in August

The team will arrive on Aug. 15 until Aug. 25, where the Huskies tour four cities in three countries.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The UConn women’s basketball team will travel to Europe beginning in mid-August.

The team will arrive on Aug. 15 until Aug. 25, where the Huskies tour four cities in three countries.

UConn women's team will be touring Zagreb, Croatia; Ljublijana, Slovenia; Bologna, Italy and Venice, Italy.

The Huskies will play four exhibition games, one in each city on the tour.

“These foreign tours are really beneficial in a lot of ways,” head coach Geno Auriemma said in a statement. “From a basketball standpoint, we get to play some really good, experienced teams. It’s a little like an extended training camp, you get a bit of a head start on getting your team together. Off the court, the team gets to experience other cultures and see parts of the world they may never have seen otherwise. We’ve wanted to go back to Europe for a few years and haven’t been able to for various reasons. It should be a fun time for everybody and we’re looking forward to it.”

The Huskies will begin the foreign tour in the hometown of rising senior Nika Mühl in Zagreb.

The UConn women's basketball team will also explore Lake Bled and Ljubljiana, including Old Town Ljubljiana and Ljubljiana Castle, in Slovenia. The Huskies will have the opportunity to see the Adriatic Coast in Bologna, tour the Ferrari and Lamborghini museums and take a cooking lesson.

To end the trip in Venice, UConn will visit the islands of Murano and Burano, tour Doge’s Palace and St. Mark’s Square, and take a gondola ride.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.