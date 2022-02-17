UConn women's basketball star Evina Westbrook trades basketball for microphone

Westbrook is a communications major at UConn and aspires to pursue a career in broadcasting in the future.

STORRS, Connecticut — UConn women’s basketball fans know Evina Westbrook as No. 22 on the 10th-ranked Huskies, but they may soon know her in a different way.



The senior is a communication major in Storrs and has aspirations of working in broadcasting as a sports reporter so she is putting in a different kind of work on the court.

“I love broadcasting,” smiled Westbrook, who was taking part in a media day for the men’s team on Tuesday. “Always wanted to do stuff with like ESPN, sideline reporting and once I found UCTV (UConn’s student television), I just wanted to do stuff with them.”



While Westbrook is averaging nearly 10 points a game for the Huskies, she’s working on a different craft at Gampel Pavilion these days.



“It’s definitely a different role, kinda being on the other side of things, kind of seeing how it works behind the scenes but it’s cool and I love it,” Westbrook said. “It’s something that I hopefully want to make a career one day and I really want to be good at it and perfect things that I want to do.”

But for now, her focus is on the team and at 17-5, the Huskies are getting ready for March Madness.

Westbrook and the team play at Xavier University tomorrow night.

