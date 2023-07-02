Connecticut breweries prepping for Super Bowl Sunday

Shoreline breweries say they typically get a boost in business during this time of year.

MILFORD, Conn. — There are only five days left in the countdown to Super Bowl 57. Right now, Connecticut's shoreline breweries are preparing for a boost in business.

"We started planning for the Super Bowl months ago because our catering and takeout menu is very popular," said Tom Hanley, Assistant General Manager at Dockside Brewery.

Hanley and his team at Dockside have created a specialty menu just for the big game, featuring popular items like their wings and Philly egg rolls.

They've also dedicated their food truck outside just for takeout orders, to keep the dining area orders separate.

"Just to get more space and to tray it up and get it right," Hanley said.

Hanley said they will be hosting a halftime raffle, and decorating one of their outdoor igloos for the game.

But the Sunday rush doesn't stop there. The next day, they're hosting a "Galentine" event, including Paint-N-Sip and cookie decorating.

"The Super Bowl being pushed back a week has been really good for us because we can cultivate a whole week of events," Hanley said.

And Dockside isn't the only shoreline brewery that's hosting a party on Sunday. Stony Creek Brewery in Branford is doing the same.

"Really just making sure that we're in stock with all the beers on draft, not only here at the brewery but, outside the brewery at all the retailers and the bars and restaurants where people will be going," said Dan Shannon, the CEO of Stony Creek Brewery.

Shannon said they're brewing up a few specialty brews to launch just before kickoff.

"The brewers get to have some fun on this stuff, and we do some really small batches that you can mostly only get here at the brewery. So come by the brewery on Sunday, and maybe you'll be able to get something," Shannon said.

The brewery is hosting a pre-game party with live music and offering food through Naples Pizza Truck outside. They're encouraging guests to make the trip to Branford for a taste.

"It's just a different level of excitement during Super Bowl, whether you're a fan or not, it just brings that energy level up. It's fantastic, I love it every year," Shannon said.

