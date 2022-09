FIFA Men's World Cup 2022 on FOX | Here's how to watch

FOX Sports will air 34 live matches from locations across Qatar.

The 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup is just around the corner and FOX is bringing you all the action from Qatar.

FOX Sports will air 34 live matches from locations across Qatar including 20 group stage matches, six Round of 16 matches, four Quarterfinal matches, two semifinal matches, the Third Place match and the Men's World Cup Final.

In addition, FOX will air World Cup Tonight each night of the tournament at 12 a.m. in all time zones.

---

Here is the schedule for the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup on FOX.

**US Men's National Soccer Team Game Days

Monday, Nov. 21**

World Cup Today

10:00am-10:45am ET / 7:00am-7:45am PT

Senegal vs Netherlands

10:45am – 1:00pm ET/7:45am-10:00am PT

World Cup Today

1:00pm-1:45pm ET / 10:00am-10:45am PT

USA vs Wales

1:45pm – 4:00pm ET/10:45am-1:00pm PT

World Cup Today

4:00pm-4:30pm ET / 1:00pm-1:30pm PT

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Tuesday, Nov. 22

World Cup Today

10:00am-10:45am ET / 7:00am-7:45am PT

Mexico vs Poland

10:45am – 1:00pm ET/7:45am-10:00am PT

World Cup Today

1:00pm-1:45pm ET / 10:00am-10:45am PT

France vs Australia

1:45pm – 4:00pm ET/10:45am-1:00pm PT

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Wednesday, Nov. 23

World Cup Today

10:00am-10:45am ET / 7:00am-7:45am PT

Spain vs Costa Rica

10:45am – 1:00pm ET/7:45am-10:00am PT

World Cup Today

1:00pm-1:45pm ET / 10:00am-10:45am PT

Belgium vs Canada

1:45pm – 4:00pm ET/10:45am-1:00pm PT

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving)

World Cup Today

10:00am-10:45am ET / 7:00am-7:45am PT

Portugal vs Ghana

10:45am – 1:00pm ET/7:45am-10:00am PT

World Cup Today

1:00pm-1:45pm ET / 10:00am-10:45am PT

Brazil vs Serbia

1:45pm – 4:00pm ET/10:45am-1:00pm PT

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Friday, Nov. 25**

World Cup Today

10:00am-10:45am ET / 7:00am-7:45am PT

Netherlands vs Ecuador

10:45am – 1:00pm ET/7:45am-10:00am PT

World Cup Today

1:00pm-1:45pm ET / 10:00am-10:45am PT

England vs USA

1:45pm – 4:00pm ET/10:45am-1:00pm PT

World Cup Today

4:00pm-4:30pm ET / 1:00pm-1:30pm PT

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Saturday, Nov. 26

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Sunday, Nov. 27

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Monday, Nov. 28

World Cup Today

10:00am-10:45am ET / 7:00am-7:45am PT

Brazil vs Switzerland

10:45am – 1:00pm ET/7:45am-10:00am PT

World Cup Today

1:00pm-1:45pm ET / 10:00am-10:45am PT

Portugal vs Uruguay

1:45pm – 4:00pm ET/10:45am-1:00pm PT

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Tuesday, Nov. 29**

World Cup Live

9:00am-9:45am ET / 6:00am-6:45am PT

Netherlands vs Qatar

9:45am – 12:00pm ET/6:45am-9:00am PT

World Cup Today

1:00pm-1:45pm ET / 10:00am-10:45am PT

IR Iran vs USA

1:45pm – 4:00pm ET/10:45am-1:00pm PT

World Cup Today

4:00pm-4:30pm ET / 1:00pm-1:30pm PT

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Wednesday, Nov. 30

World Cup Live

9:00am-9:45am ET / 6:00am-6:45am PT

Tunisia vs France

9:45am – 12:00pm ET/6:45am-9:00am PT

LOCAL TIME

12:00pm – 1:00pm ET / 9:00am – 10:00am PT

World Cup Today

1:00pm-1:45pm ET / 10:00am-10:45am PT

Poland vs Argentina

1:45pm – 4:00pm ET/10:45am-1:00pm PT

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Thursday, Dec. 1

World Cup Live

9:00am-9:45am ET / 6:00am-6:45am PT

Croatia vs Belgium

9:45am – 12:00pm ET/6:45am-9:00am PT

World Cup Today

1:00pm-1:45pm ET / 10:00am-10:45am PT

Japan vs Spain

1:45pm – 4:00pm ET/10:45am-1:00pm PT

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Friday, Dec. 2

World Cup Live

9:00am-9:45am ET / 6:00am-6:45am PT

Korea Republic vs Portugal

9:45am – 12:00pm ET/6:45am-9:00am PT

World Cup Today

1:00pm-1:45pm ET / 10:00am-10:45am PT

Cameroon vs Brazil

1:45pm – 4:00pm ET/10:45am-1:00pm PT

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Saturday, Dec. 3

World Cup Live

9:00am-9:45am ET / 6:00am-6:45am PT

Men’s World Cup Game – Round of 16

9:45am – 12:00pm ET/6:45am-9:00am PT

World Cup Today

12:00pm-1:45pm ET / 9:00am-10:45am PT

Men’s World Cup Game – Round of 16

1:45pm – 4:00pm ET/10:45am-1:00pm PT

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Sunday, Dec. 4

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Monday, Dec. 5

World Cup Live

9:00am-9:45am ET / 6:00am-6:45am PT

Men’s World Cup Game – Round of 16

9:45am – 12:00pm ET/6:45am-9:00am PT

World Cup Today

1:00pm-1:45pm ET / 10:00am-10:45am PT

Men’s World Cup Game – Round of 16

1:45pm – 4:00pm ET/10:45am-1:00pm PT

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Tuesday, Dec. 6

World Cup Live

9:00am-9:45am ET / 6:00am-6:45am PT

Men’s World Cup Game – Round of 16

9:45am – 12:00pm ET/6:45am-9:00am PT

World Cup Today

1:00pm-1:45pm ET / 10:00am-10:45am PT

Men’s World Cup Game – Round of 16

1:45pm – 4:00pm ET/10:45am-1:00pm PT

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Friday, Dec. 9

World Cup Live

9:00am-9:45am ET / 6:00am-6:45am PT

Men’s World Cup Game – Quarter Finals

9:45am – 12:00pm ET/6:45am-9:00am PT

LOCAL TIME

12:00pm – 1:00pm ET / 9:00am – 10:00am PT

World Cup Today

1:00pm-1:45pm ET / 10:00am-10:45am PT

Men’s World Cup Game – Quarter Finals

1:45pm – 4:00pm ET/10:45am-1:00pm PT

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Saturday, Dec. 10

World Cup Live

9:00am-9:45am ET / 6:00am-6:45am PT

Men’s World Cup Game – Quarter Finals

9:45am – 12:00pm ET/6:45am-9:00am PT

World Cup Today

12:00pm-1:45pm ET / 9:00am-10:45am PT

Men’s World Cup Game – Quarter Finals

1:45pm – 4:00pm ET/10:45am-1:00pm PT

World Cup Today

4:00pm-5:00pm ET / 1:00pm-2:00pm PT

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Tuesday, Dec. 13

World Cup Live

1:00pm-1:45pm ET / 10:00am-10:45am PT

Men’s World Cup Game – Semi-Finals

1:45pm – 4:00pm ET/10:45am-1:00pm PT

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Wednesday, Dec. 14

World Cup Live

1:00pm-1:45pm ET / 10:00am-10:45am PT

Men’s World Cup Game – Semi-Finals

1:45pm – 4:00pm ET/10:45am-1:00pm PT

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Saturday, Dec. 17

World Cup Live

9:00am-9:45am ET / 6:00am-6:45am PT

Men’s World Cup Game – 3rd Place Match

9:45am – 12:00pm ET/6:45am-9:00am PT

World Cup Today

12:00pm-12:30pm ET / 9:00am-9:30am PT

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

Sunday, Dec. 18

World Cup Live

9:00am-9:45am ET / 6:00am-6:45am PT

Men’s World Cup Game – Final

9:45am – 12:00pm ET/6:45am-9:00am PT

World Cup Tonight

12:00am-1:00am in ALL TIME ZONES

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.