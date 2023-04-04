UConn fans welcome national champions back to Storrs

The Huskies brought the NCAA trophy back to Gampel Pavillion on Tuesday evening.

STORRS, Conn. — There is a new men’s basketball champion, the UConn Huskies.

The Huskies hail from the basketball capital of the world, Storrs, Connecticut.

In Storrs, at Gampel Pavilion, the Huskies returned home to hundreds of fans showing their appreciation with a packed welcome back rally.

"I went to all the home games this year watched all the games on tv so to welcome them back after a big year is pretty important to me," said Dylan Pontonio, a UConn freshman.

That support is important to the players.

"It shows that people care about you. So seeing that it is definitely something we will not forget," said Adama Sanogo, of the UConn Men's Basketball Team.

"Even through the tough stretch you guys still showed up, still showed love. Man that’s the least we could do, win a national championship for y'all," said Huskies guard Jordan Hawkins.

Many of them still trying to wrap their heads around the fact that they brought the trophy home to UConn.

"I’m a national champion that’s what’s going through my head right now. It’s still a lot to sink in," Hawkins said.

An all-out dominant performance helping cement UConn has one of the best to ever do it.

"UConn is second to none in terms of its recent history, the last 25, 30 years. No one’s done it as well," said head coach Dan Hurley.

He said, this team is not done yet.

"We strive for 5, and we got you that 5th. And I promise you just let us get a little bit of sleep and we’ll start working on number 6 and we’ll be right back here," Hurley said.

