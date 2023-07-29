x
Connecticut native heads Jamaica over Panama for historic Women's World Cup win

Allyson Swaby scored a header in the 56th minute. It was her second-ever goal for Jamaica.
Credit: AP
Jamaica's Allyson Swaby, top, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between Panam

The Reggae Girlz earned their first-ever Women’s World Cup win on Saturday thanks to a goal from West Hartford’s Allyson Swaby.

It was a tightly fought match between Jamaica and Panama at Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth, Australia and it was Swaby's goal from a corner kick that made the difference.

Swaby, 26, - also the team’s captain – scored her second-ever goal for Jamaica after teammate Trudi Carter sent in an inviting delivery from the corner flag.

Born in West Hartford, Swaby is eligible to represent Jamaica, her father’s native country. This is her second Women’s World Cup alongside her sister Chantelle.

Allyson Swaby was named the MVP of Saturday’s game.

Jamaica, in its second appearance in the Women’s World Cup, is now tied with France at the top of Group F with four points, meaning they would only need a draw against Brazil to advance to the knockout stage – a historic achievement for the Caribbean island nation.

With a second loss, Panama is eliminated from the tournament.

The French will play Panama in Sydney, and Brazil will take on Jamaica in Melbourne on Wednesday.

