Travelers in CT react to the CDC's new travel guidance

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The CDC says fully vaccinated people can safely travel within the United States.

The green light from the agency, giving passengers coming in and out of Bradley International Airport some peace of mind.

"I'm here to visit family, it's my first trip since the pandemic so I'm excited. I'm vaccinated so that helps," said Penny Fox, of Tacoma, Washington.

The CDC says fully vaccinated people can travel without needing to get tested before or after the trip, and without needing to quarantine.

" Both my wife and I are vaccinated we had both shots," said Mark Magee of West Hartford. "We went to see our grandson, the number 10 of our 10 grandchildren in Los Angeles," he said.

It's important to note the guidelines are only for people considered fully vaccinated.

"The two-week period is what's really needed to be considered fully vaccinated, so that's two weeks after the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, two weeks after the single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine that's needed to kind of decrease that risk low enough to be able to accommodate these kinds of activities," said Dr. David Banach of UConn Health.

Some things aren't changing yet though. Masks, social distancing, and hand washing are all still recommended. Travelers at Bradley who were not yet vaccinated said they were all taking those precautions.

"United would give us wipes to wipe our seats down and everything so I felt completely fine traveling," said Annabel Richard of Hebron.

"There's a lot to go and I feel like you shouldn't only just protect yourself, you should protect others as well," said Kathleen Vega of Farmington.

As far as traveling outside of the United States, the CDC says you do not have to get tested ahead of time unless the other country requires it. You do need a test when you return, but do not need to quarantine. Connecticut no longer has a travel advisory in effect, instead, travelers are asked to follow CDC guidelines.

