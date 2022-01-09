What you need to know for Labor Day weekend travel

The Connecticut Airport Authority recommends arriving to the ticket counter 90 minutes before your scheduled departure.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Travelers are already making their way to destinations for the Labor Day weekend. This year, travel is expected to near pre-pandemic levels for the holiday weekend.

The biggest tip travel experts FOX61 spoke with have is plan for extra time at the airport or to account for traffic on the roads. According to AAA, peak travel time will be Friday afternoon.

“The last big travel weekend of the summer so people are going to be taking to the roadways," Tracy Noble, spokesperson for AAA Greater Hartford, said.

As for air travel, the Connecticut Airport Authority recommends arriving to the ticket counter 90 minutes before your scheduled departure, especially during early morning departures.

47,000 people are expected to travel out of Bradley International Airport for the holiday weekend, according to Connecticut Airport Authority Public Information Officer Alisa Sisic.

"Check your flight information with your airline. Make sure you know and understand the TSA screening process so that you don’t spend more time in the screening than you would normally do and we certainly encourage people to arrive early," she said.

Masks are not required at U.S. airports or on airplanes at this time. COVID-19 testing is also no longer required for citizens returning to the U.S. from international destinations, but the Connecticut Airport Authority recommends checking COVID-19 requirements for your final destination, just in case.



“Especially if you are traveling outside of the U.S., the requirements may be different," Sisic said.

The Connecticut Airport Authority said Friday will be the busiest day for outgoing flights and Monday and Tuesday for returning flights.



As for drivers, AAA recommends planning ahead and traveling during off-peak times. Traffic is expected to be heavy on the roads Friday afternoon and late Monday afternoon as travelers return from the long weekend.



“Make sure that your vehicle is in good working order before you head out,” Noble said. "Make sure your battery is in good working order, check your fluid levels and that tire pressure.”



Some good news for drivers: they will get some relief at the pump for long weekend; gas prices in Connecticut are down 13 cents from last week and 51 cents from last month for a current average of 3.83 per gallon for regular gas.

