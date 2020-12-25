Weather update: Rain and snowmelt throughout the state

CONNECTICUT, USA — The High Wind Warning has been cancelled, however, FLOOD WARNING continues until 2:30pm for Hartford, Tolland, and Windham County - isolated flooding due to poor drainage after 1-3" of rain, and additional thawing. A few rivers (boxes in red) are under Flood Warnings as well, due to minor flooding above flood stage.
Current radar at 12:00pm. Last of the steady rain pushing South to North through Hartford, Tolland county. This part of the state is under a FLOOD WARNING - due to heavy rain and snowmelt. Be on alert for isolated flooding.
Stay tuned to FOX61 for weather updates.