Lizzo's XL Center concert rescheduled for June 13

The singer had to cancel her May 6 performance over doctor's orders as she recovered from strep throat.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Lizzo's postponed Hartford performance has been rescheduled to June 13, according to LiveNation.

The singer had to cancel her concert on May 6 at the XL Center after a doctor's order said that she could not perform due to illness.

The pop star took to her Instagram just past 3 p.m. on Saturday to give an update as to why she couldn't perform to her Connecticut fans.

"Hello Hartford! As you know I canceled my Montreal show because I was experiencing extreme flu-like symptoms. I tested for Covid and it's negative. However, I did test positive for strep throat," she said. "My throat is still extremely raw and swollen, my lymph nodes are swollen. The doctors say it would not be wise to sing while my throat is like this."

She then explained that she didn't want to let her fans down and possibly push herself through it, but she said she wanted to be her best self.

"I need to heal so that I can be the artist that you guys deserve," she said.

LiveNation said all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.

For questions regarding tickets, Contact the XL Center here.

