Lizzo concert postponed at XL Center

The pop star announced on her Instagram that she tested positive for strep throat and her symptoms don't allow her to perform well.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Lizzo concert scheduled for Saturday night at the XL Center in Hartford has been postponed.

Officials said the postponement comes per a doctor's order saying that she is unable to perform. The makeup date for the concert has not been determined.

The pop star took to her Instagram just past 3 p.m. on Saturday to give an update as to why she can't perform to her Connecticut fans.

"Hello Hartford! As you know I canceled my Montreal show because I was experiencing extreme flu-like symptoms. I tested for Covid and it's negative. However, I did test positive for strep throat," she said. "My throat is still extremely raw and swollen, my lymph nodes are swollen. The doctors say it would not be wise to sing while my throat is like this."

She then explained that she didn't want to let her fans down and possibly push herself through it, but she said she wants to be her best self.

"I need to heal so that I can be the artist that you guys deserve," she said.

Ticket holders are asked to keep their tickets for the new date that will be announced soon. For questions about your tickets, click here.

