Fans fill XFINITY Theatre for Dave Matthews' 49th CT concert

It may have been a cold Saturday for an outdoor concert, but Dave Matthews Band fans enjoyed tailgating before the event.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Dave Matthews Band fans filled the XFINITY Theater in Hartford Saturday to watch the rock band perform.

"It’s just like going back to the love that he gives to everybody and how we’re just one big community and how he gives that to all of us," said Emily Ossa of Westbrook. "This is actually my seventh concert in four years so I'm looking forward to it."

Saturday's show was the band's 49th concert in Connecticut. Live Nation said no one has performed live in Connecticut more than the Dave Matthews Band. They will play their 50th Connecticut show in Bridgeport this September.

Doug Lemire and his friends came from Worcester. He said they've been doing it since the late 90s. He hasn't seen them perform since pre-pandemic.

#DMB2022 Mansfield, MA recap. See you all in a bit tonight in Hartford, CT. #SeeYouOnTheRoad pic.twitter.com/nOWBDugMlU — dave matthews band (@davematthewsbnd) June 18, 2022

"We love this part. Getting together. Hanging out. Cooking some food," he said.

Tony Black is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. He can be reached at tblack@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.