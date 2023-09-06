Connecticut Open House Day asks residents to sample summer in the state

More than 200 tourist attractions and retailers are offering special deals for one day only.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The 19th edition of Connecticut Open House Day returns on Saturday, June 10, and offers a chance for the state office of tourism to showcase a variety of venues for Connecticut residents to visit – all for free or reduced rates.

“Connecticut Open House Day is 217 unique destinations around the state; Arts, culture, tourism, breweries, and retail,” said Anthony Anthony the chief marketing officer from the Department of Economic and Community Development and also Connecticut’s acting director of tourism.

Anthony added that Connecticut Open House Day is, “a fantastic opportunity to sell the state and I think that’s something we want to do over and over."

From the trails to the rails, in East Windsor, Gina Maria Alimberti, the executive director at the historic Connecticut Trolley Museum said that Open House Day provides added exposure to the museum.

“It’s really important to engage visitors, especially our local visitors because we are a non-profit museum and the only way we stay afloat and stay open and get to do our events is for visitors to come and visit us," said Alimberti.

On Saturday, all Connecticut residents will enjoy half-price admission to ride the trolleys.

Connecticut’s Old State House in Hartford will offer free admission on Saturday from Noon to 5 p.m. Nicole Sousa, the events manager at Connecticut’s Old State House said Open House Day usually doesn’t disappoint.

Sousa, who has worked at Connecticut’s Old State House for the past eight years said, “It’s just a great way to engage with the community. It lets people come in and learn the history of the state, see the building, and see a really historical site that tells a lot of stories.”

"Go to a museum, go to a free art gallery, get a little taste of what our small but mighty state has to offer," said Anthony.

To learn more about the 2023 edition of Connecticut Open House Day, click here.

