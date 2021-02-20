New Haven family reunited with a lost puppy after a fire tore through their home

Despite the tragedy, the family is all smiling ---after being reunited with their 12-week-old puppy, Star.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A fire broke out Thursday night at a home along Newhall Street in New Haven forcing a family of eight to evacuate.

Parents Denitra and James Pierson relocated to the Hampton Inn in West Haven on Friday with their six children. Despite the tragedy, the family is all smiling ---after being reunited with their 12-week-old puppy, Star.

“We thought our puppy was gone but she’s alive we got her today she’s well,” Pierson said.

At this time, it’s unknown how a fire started on the third floor. Both Denitra and James were out picking up dog food--but thankfully their eldest son was able to gather his five siblings and get them safely out of the house.

“It could have been worse but thank god my son reacted quick enough to get all of our kids out,” Pierson said.

Although the family’s bulldog was also able to get out, they thought they lost their puppy. The New Haven Police department was assisting in the search for the dog. Although it turned out she never left, the family said they found her Friday hiding in one of the children’s rooms.

“No one was hurt, the children are safe, the dogs were found, the puppy was safe,” James Pierson said. “There might be some loss but it’s materialistic and it can be replaced.