“What the Duck” returns to Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The decorative wooden ducks are back, doting the landscape on Main Street in Middletown for a second year as part of the "What the Duck" initiative.

Middlesex Health is behind a brand of “quackery” meant to raise money and awareness for breast cancer causes.

“You will be wandering around downtown Middletown and Middlesex County, and you will see these decorated wooden ducks and that is all raising money for a great cause,” said Sarah Moore, the executive director of development at Middlesex Health.

This year, Moore estimates that around 50 ducks will be out on display – each one customized and painted by an area business.

“We use the opportunity to raise money to support cancer patients and also make sure that people are aware that if you detect breast cancer early you can save your life,” she said.

Marisa Bramato, the owner of Esca Restaurant and Wine Bar on Main Street has their painted “Community Duck” prominently displayed by their outdoor seating area.

“This helps us get involved in the community, we get our staff involved,” Bramato said. “You’re helping people and it’s people in need, and you know it’s going to a good cause.”

This year, for goPink and breast cancer awareness month a new event is part of the festivities on Main Street in Middletown, it’s called the “Downtown Waddle."

The Downtown Waddle will feature a number of local businesses offering special promotions and discounts. The event is on October 4th from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To learn more about Middlesex Health's goPink projects and ways to support breast cancer awareness click here.

