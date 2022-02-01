Police rescue abandoned cat from freezing cold at I-95 rest stop

The cat, later named "Highway," was immediately taken out of the cold and directly to a local veterinarian.

NEW CANAAN, Conn. — A cat rescued from an Interstate 95 rest stop in the freezing cold is now on the mend, New Canaan police said.

On Monday, Jan. 24, New Canaan animal control was called to assist state police when a cat was found abandoned in a cat carrier at an I-95 rest stop.

The cat, later named "Highway," was taken out of the cold and directly to a local veterinarian. It was determined that Highway had suffered two broken legs and trauma to the right eye.

Despite suspected abuse, Highway is a sweet and trusting animal, according to police.

Highway is now awaiting surgeries and rehab at PAWS in Norwalk.

