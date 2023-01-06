Bear euthanized after breaking into Bloomfield home

Two people were inside when a bear broke into a Bloomfield home on Wednesday.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — State environmental officials said they had to euthanize a bear that broke into a home in Bloomfield.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP)'s Environmental Conservation Police (EnCon) responded to the Bloomfield home around 5 p.m. Wednesday, along with local police.

A female bear entered the home through a screen door while two people were inside, according to DEEP. The bear left the house before EnCon arrived, but the bear was found near the house and then euthanized.

Two yearlings were found nearby. The young bears are old enough to survive in the wild by themselves, according to DEEP.

A bear found its way into an Avon bakery on May 24, and DEEP did not find the bear in question at the time. And last month, DEEP responded to a home, also in Avon, where a bear attempted to enter the home.

DEEP said that in 2022, it had 67 bear home entries reported from around the state.

Ways to be "bear aware" include securing trash cans, taking down bird feeders, avoiding leaving human or pet food outside, and making loud noises to scare them away.

