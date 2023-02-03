Farmington wildlife photographer lets adventures begin after pandemic pause

Sean Crane is getting his shots in all over the globe.

Example video title will go here for this video

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Sean Crane, who is an advertising executive at the Avon-based firm Mintz + Hoke also doubles as a wildlife photographer. When COVID-19 broke out in 2020, Crane was largely confined to taking pictures of wildlife from his Farmington home which he chronicled in what he called his "Pandemic Project" (featured on FOX61 in February of 2022).

However, over the past few months, that has all changed and now Crane is back out taking pictures and globetrotting again.

“Getting back out in the World is what I love to do,” said Crane. “I recently was down in Peru in the Amazon.”

Crane, whose wildlife photography work has been seen in publications like National Geographic, Smithsonian, and on the website for the National Wildlife Federation is now planning ahead for his next excursion.

"In June I am going with a group, we will be in Kenya and Uganda Gorilla trekking," Crane said.

With more freedom to travel across continents (he has captured wildlife pictures on six continents) Crane said he is thankful just to be out in the wild once again.

“I love sharing my images with people who appreciate them," said Crane.

To see more of Sean Crane’s exotic photos, click.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.