Economists predict gas prices to reach past $4 per gallon amid war in Ukraine

With Russia being a major exporter of oil, gas prices will continue to soar with no knowledge of when it is expected to go down anytime soon.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Amid the war in Ukraine, gas prices have spiked across the country, including in Connecticut.

The effects have trickled down to many American households and their wallets, leaving many to choose if they should pay for gas or other important necessities.

"This spiraling increase in gasoline prices is forcing people to choose between putting food on the table, buying clothes, and filling their tanks," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

Gas prices have risen even before February 24. invasion and with the United States imposing sanctions on Russia, the price of gas is not coming down anytime soon.

Crude oil is the main component of gasoline.

According to the Energy Information Administration, it accounts for 56-percent of what Americans pay at the pump. It is why higher oil prices usually translate to higher gas prices.

According to Triple-A, the average gas prices in Connecticut are:

Regular - $3.84

Mid-Grade - $4.05

Premium - $4.28

Diesel - $4.20

Patrick Gourley, an economics professor at the University of New Haven said it is too early to tell when these prices may go down.

"Decreases never happen as fast as increases so if you've been thinking to yourself, it always feels like gas prices go up faster than they fall. You're actually right - that is a documented economic impact," said Gourley.

To get through these temporary, hard times - there are a few things you can do to save a buck or two.

They include:

- Apps like GasBuddy and Waze tell you the price of gas closest to your location

-Gas prices tend to be cheaper on Mondays and Tuesdays, according to Gasbuddy

- Skip premium unless your car specifically requires it

- Enroll in fuel reward programs where some gas stations turn points into discounts at the pumps

- Use cash if you can because many gas stations charge more when using a card

