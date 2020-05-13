Krispy Kreme is giving graduating seniors a free dozen doughnuts

Krispy Kreme has something sweet for high school and college seniors who are unable to celebrate graduation by walking across the stage.

A new 2020 Graduate Dozen will be available for purchase the week of 5/18-5/24. To sweeten the deal, on 5/19 seniors can get one 2020 Graduate Dozen FREE by wearing their cap and gown, or other Class of 2020 swag proving their senior status, to their local Krispy Kreme shop.

The 2020 Graduate Dozen includes an assortment of classic varieties: Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled, Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled, Cake Batter Filled, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles, and Yellow Iced Original Glazed Doughnuts.

Here's what you need to get a free dozen doughnuts:

Cap and gown with 2020 tassel

Class of 2020 apparel (t-shirt, sweatshirt, etc.)

2020 letterman jacket featuring senior status

2020 class ring

Graduation announcement featuring name with matching ID

Student photo ID featuring senior status

Other Class of 2020 senior swag

The 2020 Graduate Dozen is available at participating Krispy Kreme shop locations only while supplies last. Products may vary by market. 2020 high school or college senior must be physically present to redeem free 2020 Graduate Dozen on 5/19/20. Participating locations may require ID. Not valid for online ordering.