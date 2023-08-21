Lunch idea for back to school: Cabbage and apple slaw with apple cider vinaigrette

Lianne Xenophontos is the food operations manager of the Windsor Locks School District and shows us how to make a delicious addition to any lunch!

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's time to start thinking about returning to school for students across the state. With that comes the prospect of packing daily lunches. How can you keep it interesting for your child?

Lianne Xenophontos is the food operations manager of the Windsor Locks School District and shows us how to make a delicious addition to any lunch!

Ingredients

2 cups of shredded red cabbage

1 cup of shredded green cabbage

1 whole green apple that's cut into julienne or matchstick pieces

1 cup of shredded matchstick carrots

For the vinaigrette:

2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons of honey

2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar

Juice of 1 lime (about 1 tablespoon)

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Combine all the slaw ingredients into a large mixing bowl and set aside.

In a separate small mixing bowl, combine the honey, lime juice, cider vinegar, and salt and pepper and mix until combined.

Slowly stream the olive oil into the vinegar mixture while whisking constantly until thoroughly combined.

Then, toss your slaw mixture with the prepared vinaigrette and serve!

