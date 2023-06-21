Recipe for tarragon chicken salad by Café Louise Catering in West Hartford

It's summer, meaning it's time for some delicious summer dishes! Café Louise Catering in West Hartford shows us how to make a wonderful chicken salad.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's officially summer and that means it's time for some delicious summer meals to grace our plates!

Today's recipe for tarragon chicken salad with grapes and walnuts comes from Café Louise Catering in West Hartford.

Café Louise Catering opened in 1993 to provide elegant, contemporary, eclectic gourmet catering to private and business clients. They are recognized for their artistic presentation and outstanding service staff.

Learn more about Café Louise Catering here.

Ingredients

5 cups of poached chicken breasts, approximately 2 lbs. raw breasts. If you're too busy, you can buy a store-bought roasted chicken.)

3/4 cup of sliced red seedless grapes.

3/4 cup of coarsely chopped walnuts

1 teaspoon of dried tarragon or more. Alternatively, you can also use 2 teaspoons of fresh tarragon.

3/4 to 1 cup of your favorite mayonnaise.

Salt and pepper to taste.

Instructions

Bring 8+ cups of water to a boil with a 1/2 cup of dry white wine or dry Vermouth.

Add the chicken and bring it back to a boil and then turn the heat off. Cover tightly and let steep for 20 minutes.

If the breasts are large, cut into one at the fattest part after 20 minutes to ensure it is cooked through. Remove from water and let cool.

Meanwhile, wash and slice your grapes and chop your walnuts.

When the chicken is slightly cooled, dice it into bite-sized pieces, add to a bowl with nuts, grapes, and tarragon and stir in the mayo.

Add the salt and pepper to taste. You can always add more tarragon, grapes, and walnuts if you prefer.

This will keep in the refrigerator for 5-7 days.

Great in a sandwich, as an hors d’Oeuvres in a filo cup, tart shell or cream puff, on a Belgian endive slice, or a bed of lettuce.

Additional Options:

You can always add dried cranberries, diced apple or diced pear for more of an Ambrosia-type Salad.

Enjoy!

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.